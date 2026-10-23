‘Rail Jan Samvad’ held at 22 stations under Ambala Division

As part of the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’, the Ambala Division of Northern Railway organised ‘Rail Jan Samvad’ programmes on Thursday at 22 major railway stations across the division. The initiative aimed to address passenger grievances, improve passenger amenities at railway stations, and ensure clean and well-maintained railway premises.

According to a railway official, the key focus of the initiative was to strengthen dialogue between the railway administration and the public and enhance passenger facilities based on suggestions received from travellers and local citizens. Under the campaign, ‘Rail Jan Samvad’ programmes were held at major stations, including Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur Junction, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, Chandigarh Junction, Kalka, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Bathinda Junction, Rajpura Junction, Sirhind Junction, Patiala, Dhuri Junction, Amb Andaura, Nangal Dam, Shimla, Ambala City, Lalru, Dhulkot, Barnala, Abohar Junction, Khanna and Malerkotla railway stations, as well as at the Northern Railway Divisional Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

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On the occasion, Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinod Bhatia met local public representatives, members of welfare societies, small-scale traders and other stakeholders during the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme held at Saharanpur railway station. The meeting included detailed discussions on passenger amenities, cleanliness of the station premises, passenger convenience and other related matters.

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The representatives present shared their suggestions and concerns with the DRM, who instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action and work towards resolving the issues.

The DRM stated that the railway administration was committed to providing better amenities to passengers and ensuring a clean, safe and convenient environment at railway stations. Regular dialogue with local public representatives, social organisations, traders and the general public helps the administration better understand passengers’ needs and improve the facilities available to them. During these events, the importance of cleanliness was emphasised, and everyone was urged to actively contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of railway premises.