DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / ‘Rail Jan Samvad’ held at 22 stations under Ambala Division

‘Rail Jan Samvad’ held at 22 stations under Ambala Division

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:02 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials of the Ambala Division at a ‘Rail Jan Samvad’.
Advertisement

As part of the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’, the Ambala Division of Northern Railway organised ‘Rail Jan Samvad’ programmes on Thursday at 22 major railway stations across the division. The initiative aimed to address passenger grievances, improve passenger amenities at railway stations, and ensure clean and well-maintained railway premises.

According to a railway official, the key focus of the initiative was to strengthen dialogue between the railway administration and the public and enhance passenger facilities based on suggestions received from travellers and local citizens. Under the campaign, ‘Rail Jan Samvad’ programmes were held at major stations, including Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur Junction, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, Chandigarh Junction, Kalka, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Bathinda Junction, Rajpura Junction, Sirhind Junction, Patiala, Dhuri Junction, Amb Andaura, Nangal Dam, Shimla, Ambala City, Lalru, Dhulkot, Barnala, Abohar Junction, Khanna and Malerkotla railway stations, as well as at the Northern Railway Divisional Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vinod Bhatia met local public representatives, members of welfare societies, small-scale traders and other stakeholders during the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme held at Saharanpur railway station. The meeting included detailed discussions on passenger amenities, cleanliness of the station premises, passenger convenience and other related matters.

Advertisement

The representatives present shared their suggestions and concerns with the DRM, who instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action and work towards resolving the issues.

The DRM stated that the railway administration was committed to providing better amenities to passengers and ensuring a clean, safe and convenient environment at railway stations. Regular dialogue with local public representatives, social organisations, traders and the general public helps the administration better understand passengers’ needs and improve the facilities available to them. During these events, the importance of cleanliness was emphasised, and everyone was urged to actively contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of railway premises.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts