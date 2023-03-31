Rail network fully electrified in Haryana

Ambala, March 30
To minimise dependency on crude oil and provide energy efficient mode of transportation, the Railways has completed 100% electrification of the existing broad gauge rail network of 1,701 km in Haryana, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
In a statement, the Press Information Bureau said, “The electrification will result in saving on account of reduced line haul cost (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating and maintenance cost of electric loco, energy efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation with reduced dependence on imported crude oil, saving foreign exchange. Further, new Broad Gauge network shall be sanctioned along with electrification in sync with the Railways’ policy of 100 per cent electrified network.” The achievement also got commendation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated the state on Twitter and wrote “Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment.”
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked Prime Minister and Railway Minister, writing: “On behalf of Haryanvis, I thank you for the consistent efforts of the railway minister for the significant achievement that will continue to benefit the people of the state and environment.”
Haryana state’s territory falls in Northern, North Central and North Western Railway’s jurisdiction. Ambala, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Hisar Junction, Rewari Junction, Rohtak Junction, and Bhiwani are some of the major railway stations in Haryana.
Some of the prestigious trains passing through the state are Kalka-Shatabdi Express, Himalayan Queen, Kalka Mail, Paschim Express, Golden Temple Mail and Kalinga Utkal Express.
