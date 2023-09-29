‘Rail roko’ stir hits traffic, trains cancelled

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 28

A large number of trains were cancelled and diverted due to the rail roko agitation in Punjab today. Several farmer bodies led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee are on a three-day agitation.

As per information, nearly 100 trains were affected. Several trains, including Amritsar-Hisar Express, Jammu Tavi-Jaisalmer Express, Amritsar-Dehradun, Jammu-Ajmer Express and Jammu Mail, were cancelled.

The trains will remain cancelled, diverted and short-originated tomorrow, too.

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, said: “Train traffic has been affected due to the agitation in Punjab. Farmers are sitting on track at four locations in Nabha, Rampura Phul, Sunam and Ahmedgarh under Ambala Divison. Train traffic between Rajpura-Bhatinda, Dhuri-Jhakhal and Jakhal-Ludhiana sections are closed.

#Ambala #Hisar