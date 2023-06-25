Rail traffic on Haryana’s Hisar-Jakhal section hit after girder falls on tracks

PTI

Hisar (Haryana), June 25

Rail traffic on the Hisar-Jakhal section was disrupted after a cement girder fell on tracks near the Surya Nagar area between Hisar and Raipur, officials here said on Sunday.

The girder was being lifted onto place on an under-construction overbridge near Surya Nagar here when it fell on the tracks, they said.

The crane being used to lift the girder lost its balance after a portion of the soil underneath it subsided, the officials added.

Following the incident, the movement of some trains on the route was affected.