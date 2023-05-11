Railway official arrested for taking bribe

Panipat, May 10
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Dr Rohit Kundu, Divisional Medical Officer of the Northern Railways, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the general manager (GM) of a private hospital in lieu of referring patients to the hospital.
Inspector Sumit Kumar said the GM, Naveen, had complained to the ACB that the hospital was on the panel of Northern Railways, and when he met the DMO, he demanded Rs 15 lakh as bribe to refer patients to the hospital and send its hefty bills to the higher authorities for clearance.
