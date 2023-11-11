Railway overbridge in Rohtak to open soon

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the Bhagat Namdev Sant Rail Over Bridge (RoB) built over the Kacha Beri Road in Old Rohtak through video-conferencing on Saturday.

Connecting the city’s Mangal Sen Elevated Road to the Kacha Beri Road, the 1,150-m long and 7-m wide RoB has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 45.80 crore. It will ease traffic congestion on the Kacha Beri Road, which is mainly used for commuting to the new grain and vegetable market, and nearby villages. Former cooperative minister and BJP’s state vice-president Manish Kumar Grover said, “The level crossing on the road remains shut for nine hours a day as more than 80 passenger and goods trains pass through it, leading to a severe traffic jam. Besides the locals, the RoB will benefit the residents of Sunariyan, Baland, Ritoli, Kabulpur, Garnavathi and Sundana villages.”

Inspecting the preparations for the inauguration today, Grover said it was a Diwali gift to the residents of Rohtak and nearby villages as they had been demanding the construction of the bridge for a long time.

“It will save our time to reach the vegetable market and other places,” said Sunil Kumar, a local resident.

