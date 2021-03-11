Rohtak: Railway Road market traders make mockery of anti-encroachment drive

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 28

Making mockery of the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities on Wednesday, several traders on Thursday encroached upon the road in the Railway Road market again by placing their articles on benches and ‘kots’ outside their shops.

The road was encroached again a day after the authorities removed steps and concrete platforms built outside over 200 shops in the market.

Taking action, the MC authorities have filed a complaint with the police, demanding registration of cases against six shop owners for violating the orders issued by the District Magistrate (DM) and SDM.

“During the inspection, it was found that some traders have encroached upon the road outside their shops in the Railway Road Market. The encroachment is causing inconvenience to visitors in the market and is a violation of the DM’s orders,” said Surendra Goyal, Land Officer, in his complaint filed with the police today.

Goyal told The Tribune that the complaint had been lodged against Shri Durga Collection, Shri Balaji Cosmetic Gift and General Store, Kripal Cosmetic, Jaswant Shoe Company, Shri Shyam Garments and Shri Raj Leather Emporium.

“Now that encroachments have been removed in the market, no one is allowed to encroach upon the road again. Strict action will be taken against the violators,” the Land Officer added.

Meanwhile, other traders of the market said removing encroachment from the markets was not enough.

“The district administration should call a meeting of traders of all congested markets in the city to find out an amicable and permanent solution to the issue,” they said.