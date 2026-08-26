Railways’ Ambala Division to run special trains for Raksha Bandhan rush

In view of the expected rise in passenger traffic during the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival, Railways administration has decided to operate special trains, the Ambala Division said here on Wednesday.

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Train Nos. 04546/04545, a reserved special between Chandigarh and Lucknow via Saharanpur, Moradabad and Shahjahanpur, will make two trips — from Chandigarh on August 27 and from Lucknow on August 28.

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Train No. 04404, an unreserved special between Panipat and Delhi via Sonipat and Narela, will make two trips from Panipat on August 27 and 28.

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Train No. 04403, an unreserved special between Delhi and Ambala via Narela, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal and Kurukshetra, will also make two trips from Delhi on August 27 and 28.

Train No. 04406, an unreserved special between Ambala and Panipat via Kurukshetra and Karnal, will make two trips from Ambala on August 27 and 28.