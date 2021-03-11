Railways approves service lane for goods vehicles in Karnal

Karnal, June 1
The Railway Board has, in principle, given its permission for a service lane along the railway platform here.
The service road (lane) will be 165m long between the railway yard and the Ghoghripur level crossing which, as per officials, will reduce traffic congestion in the city.
Presently, goods trucks bound for the railway yard ply on the Hansi road and the Railway road, making both roads congested. Officials said the service lane would enable trucks carrying goods to reach the station from the grain market and Namastey Chowk. Residents had raised this issue at several platforms. Even the truck operators had demanded the service lane from the Ghoghripur flyover side to avoid traffic jams in the city.
The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already deposited Rs 90 lakh to the Railways for the extension of the platform for goods carriage trucks, retaining wall and drainage, but no work had been done, said an official of the KMC.eputy Commissioner said now the KMC had to deposit some extra money for the service lane.
