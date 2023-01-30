Rain brings cheer to Haryana farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 29

Light to moderate rainfall that lashed the region on Sunday brought smile on the farmers’ face, hoping for good production this season.

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) say rainfall was required at this stage, which has not only saved one irrigation, but will improve the growth and development of plants. It will also reduce the impact of “cold injuries” on crops, say experts.

Anticipating the incidences of yellow rust due to the prevailing weather conditions, they appealed to the wheat farmers of the region to be vigilant about the disease. So far, there is no major report of yellow rust in the region.

Don’t allow water to stagnate Rain is expected in the next two days and farmers are advised to remain vigilant in their fields. They should not allow water stagnation in their fields if heavy rainfall occurred or farmers have irrigated their fields before rainfall. — Dr Gyanendra Singh, director, IIWBR

A team of scientists from the IIWBR also surveyed the region and submitted a report. Only a few minor incidences of yellow rust were reported, but have been managed by the farmers, said Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, IIWBR.

“Light to moderate rainfall was required for wheat crop, which is at pre-heading to headings stage. The rainfall that lashed the region on Sunday is beneficial for the wheat crop. Farmers should not apply nitrogen on crops until the weather gets cleared,” said the Director.

Rainfall is expected in the next two days and farmers are advised to remain vigilant in their fields. They should not allow water stagnation in their fields if heavy rainfall occurred or farmers have irrigated their fields before rainfall, he said.

“We are hopeful to achieve the target of 112 million metric tonnes of wheat production in the country,” the Director maintained.

Farmers are very happy due to favourable weather conditions. “During last year, the wheat crop had suffered due to sudden rise in temperature in March, particularly in the late-sown variety. We are expecting good weather conditions this year, which will help us get good production. The rainfall has saved one irrigation,” said Dinesh Mehta, a farmer.

#Agriculture