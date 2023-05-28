Rain brings misery for Gurugram residents

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 27

Rain and thunderstorm lashed Gurugram on Saturday. Several areas experienced power outages as trees and electricity poles were damaged by gusty winds. Waterlogging led to traffic snarl-ups in several parts of the city, including the Bajghera underpass. The district recorded 22-mm rainfall today.

Trees uprooted due to strong winds in Gurugram. Tribune photo

Due to overflowing sewers, several houses in Sector 12 were inundated. In Sector 23-A, many vehicles were stuck in water. Reportedly, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation (MC) have not got the drains cleaned in the affected areas.

Waterlogging was witnessed in over 25 locations due to the rain, which continued from 6am to 8am. The areas affected included the service road of Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Narsinghpur, Dhanwapur Road, Old Delhi Road, service road of Bajghera flyover, Sector-9, Sector-4, Laxman Vihar, Surat Nagar, Rajendra Park, Palam Vihar, Dundahera, Sector-82, Basai, Sector-52, Ardee City, Railway Road, Rajeev Chowk, Kadipur, Sector-10, Bajghera.

Residents of old city complained that officials of the GMDA and MC did not respond to their calls. The GMDA, however, got the water drained at Rajiv Chowk.

“Rainwater entered our houses. It took about three hours to get the water cleared as the sewers were choked,” said Sahil, a resident of old Gurugram.

Abhinav, another resident, said, “The waterlogging problem troubled us due to negligence by the authorities concerned in cleaning the drains. We made numerous calls to the MC, but no one answered them.”

“The construction work of a sewer line began three years ago, but it is incomplete. Every year, we face the problem of waterlogging. No action has been taken by MC officials on our written complaints,” said Malkhan Singh, president of an RWA.

“Contract has been given for rainwater harvesting and cleaning of sewers. Due to the shortage of adequate machinery, we are not able to repair all sewer lines,” said Radhe Shyam, Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.