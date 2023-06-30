Rain brings respite, paddy sowing picks up in region

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 29

Paddy transplantation has picked up pace in the region due to the rain in past couple of days. It came as a blessing for the farming community as it has reduced the dependency on tubewells and other water sources.

Sunil Kumar, a farmer from the Gharaunda block, said he has to transplant paddy on 18 acres, but due to poor power supply and labour shortage, he could transplant only on seven acres. Now, after the fresh spell of rain, he has expedited the transplantation process on the remaining land.

Madan Lal, a farmer from the Indri block, said he could translate only five acres of the total 11 acres land before the rain.

Hunny, a farmer from Nagla village, said he has completed the transplantation of paddy on five acres of land and was waiting for the rain. “After the rain in past couple of days, I completed the transplantation on the remaining three acres,” he added.

As per officials, 70 to 80 per cent transplantation of paddy has been completed so far.

“So far, over 80 per cent farmers have transplanted paddy across the Karnal district. The rain has boosted the process,” said Dr Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

The area under paddy cultivation is 1.70 lakh hectares. Around 27,000 acres of land has already been registered by farmers under the direct seeding of rice (DSR), he added.

Similar situation has been witnessed in the Kaithal district, where around 70 per cent farmers have transplanted their paddy and officials are hopeful that the remaining area will be transplanted by July 15.

Dr Karam Chand, DDA Kaithal, said of 4 lakh acres, paddy has been transplanted on around 2.8 lakh acres. “Farmers have been advised to apply weedicide within 72 hours of the transplantation. The basal dose of fertiliser should be applied at the time of transplanting. They have also been advised to maintain the plant population in fields,” said Dr Chand.