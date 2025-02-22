Rain brings respite to farmers, boosts wheat crop prospects

The spell of rainfall that lashed the region on Wednesday and Thursday night has brought relief to farmers, proving to be a boon for the wheat crop.

Agricultural experts believe that the untimely rise in temperature, ranging between 24°C and 26°C, had raised concerns, but the rain has brought down the temperature, which will help in crop growth.

Experts said that the rainfall has saved one round of irrigation, which also saved fuel and labour for farmers.

"The rainfall has increased air humidity which is desirable and is highly beneficial for the wheat crop. Wheat is currently at the grain formation and grain filling stage. A dip in temperature at this crucial time will contribute to better yield," said Dr Ratan Tiwari, Director, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR).

Wheat has been sown over 32.4 million hectares across the country this season, with an ambitious production target of 115 million tonnes. Last year, the country produced 113.29 million tonnes, and with favourable climatic conditions, experts anticipate a good harvest this year as well.

Dr Virender Lather, former Principal Scientist of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) New Delhi, said that the sudden increase in temperature for the past fortnight had increased the worry of farmers as well as agricultural experts as it could have led to a decrease in production. “Now the weather conditions are very suitable for the growth of wheat grains,” he said.

However, along with the benefits, experts have also issued an advisory regarding the possibility of rusts – yellow and brown -- due to increased moisture levels. Farmers have been advised to closely monitor their crops for any signs of yellow or brown rust and to take preventive measures as per the advice of experts.

“While this rainfall is largely beneficial, farmers must stay vigilant against the development of rusts, which can impact yield if not controlled well in time," Dr Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, rainfall with hailstorm has caused damage in some areas in Kaithal district. It flattened the crop and the farmers have demanded a special girdawari for the compensation.