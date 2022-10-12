Rain damages paddy in Karnal grain markets

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 11

The fresh spell of rain today damaged paddy grains in the grain markets across the district, exposing the procurement arrangements made by the market committees.

Farmers expressed fear of facing losses due to high moisture content in their produce.

Waterlogging at a Karnal grain market. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Farmers said untimely rainfall had drenched heaps of paddy lying in the grain markets and affected the harvesting season as well. “It may affect the quality of the crop too,” they added.

Very few plastic sheets available

I have been camping here for two days to sell my produce, but it was not procured due to rain. Paddy grains are soaked in the mandi as there are very few plastic sheets there. Ashok Kumar, farmer

As per the data, various agencies have procured 58,57,696 quintals of paddy, of which only 42,28,840 quintals (72 per cent) have been lifted.

Farmers complained of the insufficient availability of plastic sheets to cover paddy. They alleged that they were forced to bring plastic sheets from home.

It has been drizzling for three days, but the district received heavy rainfall today. The grain markets in Indri and Karnal were waterlogged.

“I have been camping here for two days to sell my produce, but due to rainfall, it was not procured. Rain has also soaked paddy grains in the mandi as there are very few plastic sheets available there,” said Ashok Kumar, a farmer.

“We have to bring plastic sheets from home as neither the arhtiyas nor the officials have provided sheets to us,” another farmer said.

Sunder Singh Kamboj, secretary, Indri market committee, said water was drained off from the grain market in time.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said all secretaries had been told to ensure that the arthiyas properly covered the paddy lying in the mandis using tarpaulin.

Paddy stock found short by 68K quintals

Amid reports of issuing “fake gate passes” for proxy procurement in various grain markets of Karnal, a team of the CM flying squad conducted a raid at the Jundla grain market and at different rice mills on Tuesday. Around 68,000 quintals paddy was not found in stock by the squad.