Rain deepens farmers’ misery as soaked paddy, slow procurement trigger crisis

The rainfall that lashed Karnal on Monday has compounded the woes of paddy farmers already struggling with sluggish procurement. The heavy downpour drenched thousands of tonnes of paddy lying uncovered in grain markets, sparking widespread anger among farmers and exposing the marketing board’s poor preparedness.

With soaked grains now facing rejection due to high moisture content, procurement has slowed further, leaving farmers anxious about mounting losses.

“Most of the heaps were lying uncovered when it rained. The millers are not coming forward and the procurement agencies are citing high moisture. The rainfall has added to our woes. We demand that the government compensate the farming community,” said Nirmal Singh, a farmer.

Another farmer, Yashpal, expressed frustration over the prolonged wait for procurement. “I have been camping here in the grain market for the past three days, but no rice miller has purchased my crop. Procurement agencies and millers come and reject it, claiming high moisture content. Today’s rainfall has exposed all the claims of the Karnal Market Committee authorities — our grains were soaked,” he said.

Bahadur Mehla Baldi, spokesperson for the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), criticised the authorities for failing to provide adequate protection for paddy stocks. “The arrangements were poor. There were not enough covers to protect the paddy. Now, the moisture content has shot up, and who will purchase it?” he asked.

He further alleged that an “organised nexus” between some millers, arhtiyas and officials of procurement agencies and the marketing board was behind the poor procurement. “Farmers are being forced into distress selling at throwaway prices,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, core committee member of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), said the state government had failed to ensure that procurement agencies and rice millers were ready before the season began. “Now, no miller is buying in the grain markets and the mandis are packed with paddy. The rainfall has worsened the situation. Authorities couldn’t even provide proper covers to protect the produce,” he said, demanding compensation for farmers.

He added that the slow lifting process had further intensified farmers’ difficulties. “If procurement had started on time, we would not be facing these losses. The grain market is flooded with paddy and farmers are struggling even to unload their produce,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said directions had been issued to market committee secretaries to ensure proper arrangements. “Efforts are being made to speed up procurement. Procurement agencies have been asked to ensure the smooth lifting of paddy,” he assured.