Rain disrupts life in Faridabad, biker falls into ditch, dies

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 9

A 40-year-old biker died after he fell in a waterlogged pit last night. The heavy downpour in the city in the past 36 hours caused flooding in a large number of residential areas, which remained inundated up to 2 to 3ft till this evening. This is the second waterlogging-related death in the district this year.

Traffic disrupted The traffic movement was disrupted due to 2 to 3ft water accumulated on many roads. This inconvenienced commuters. SK Sharma, Coordinator, RSO

The rain resulted in traffic jams in a majority of the areas. The situation remained dismal at many places till late this evening, exposing the tall claims of the civic authorities regarding the drainage and sewage disposal, according to the reports coming from various places. Upender Tiwari (40), residing in Mewla Maharajpur village, was found dead this morning in a waterlogged spot in Sector 21C here.

It was reported that Tiwari, who was an employee in a factory at the IMT here, was on his way to his rented accommodation at around 10 pm, when the mobike he was riding slipped into a pit full of rainwater. It was reported that as he failed to get help from anyone, he died due to drowning. The incident came to light at 6.45 am, when people noticed the victim’s body floating in water and informed the police, said police sources. It was claimed to be the second such incident as a 36-year- old labourer had also died after he slipped into a 9-ft deep pit filled with sewage and water in the Palla area last week.

“There was severe disruption of traffic movement due to 2 to 3ft of water accumulated on many roads. This inconvenienced commuters,” said SK Sharma , coordinator, Road Safety Organisation (RSO), an NGO involved in road safety work. He said several vehicles got stuck in the waterlogged passages last night. Besides waterlogging on the roads, the water got into many shops and houses at NIT, Old Faridabad and Ballabgarh zones of the city.

However, district officials claimed that by this evening, the water receded from a majority of the areas as pumps had been installed at several points to drain out water. The total rainfall received in the past 48 hours was over 130 mm. The bus service of the Haryana Roadways and that in the city remained disrupted or suspended as the bus stand remained waterlogged today.

Pumps installed at several points to drain out water

District officials claimed that by Sunday evening, water receded from a majority of the areas as pumps had been installed at several points to drain out water.