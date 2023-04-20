 Rain drenches stock in mandis : The Tribune India

Rain drenches stock in mandis

Rain drenches stock in mandis

Gunny bags filled with wheat lying soaked at the Karnalgrain market on Wednesday. SAYEED AHMED



Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 19

The claims of the procurement agencies as well of officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and arhtiyas were exposed on Wednesday when the fresh spell of rain lashed the city and a huge quantity of wheat stock got soaked at the local mandi.

The data collected by The Tribune revealed that around 2.5 lakh quintals of procured wheat and around 30,000 quintals of unsold wheat was lying in this grain market till Wednesday evening. Several heaps of grains and wheat filled in gunny bags were without covers.

The fresh spell of rain has increased the tension of the farmers as around 20% wheat is yet to be harvested across the district, while a large quantity of wheat is yet to be lifted from various grain markets of the district. Farmers fear further losses due to rain.

As per the figures, all 22 procurement centres and grain markets have recorded an arrival of 64 lakh quintals, of which the agencies have procured 61 lakh quintals. Still around 26 lakh quintals of procured wheat is lying in the grain markets.

On the other hand, the authorities claimed to have sufficient arrangements. Shri Bhagwan Mudgil, secretary, Karnal Market Committee, said it was the duty of the procurement agencies to cover the procured wheat, while the arhtiyas have to cover the wheat of the farmers, which is yet to be procured by the agencies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said they tried to cover the wheat stock with tarpaulins and put the remaining under the shed.

