Rain exposes fragile infra in Gurugram’s industrial hub

Rain over the past few days has again exposed the fragile infrastructure of the Industrial Development Colony (IDC) in Sector 16, leaving the area waterlogged, a story Gurugram’s industrial belt has lived through year after year without a resolution.

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Roads in the area have gone under a few feet of water on multiple occasions, causing rainwater to enter factory floors and warehouses. Production has repeatedly come to a near-complete halt across the belt, translating into significant financial losses for the area that houses roughly 250 industrial units and employs thousands of workers.

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The Gurgaon Industrial Association (GIA) said the recurring disruption was predictable and entirely preventable. Sewer overflow and monsoon waterlogging have dogged the IDC for years, with the association repeatedly flagging the issue to civic authorities but without any lasting fix materialising.

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Industrial bodies in Gurugram have for years warned that even mild showers leave the area in chaos, with tattered, waterlogged streets and a chronic shortage of adequate drainage and high-power pumps. Past representations to departments, such as HSIIDC, have followed an identical script — urgent appeals before the monsoon, assurances of action and then a repeat of the same flooding when the rains arrive.

Industry estimates elsewhere in the city have pegged the annual cost of such disruption in stalled work hours, damaged equipment and transport breakdowns, in the range of hundreds of crores. Associations like GIA say they are left to absorb financial burden year after year with no compensation or long-term fix in sight.

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“This isn’t a natural disaster, it’s a man-made one that repeats itself every monsoon,” said Kamal Mehta, Executive Secretary, GIA. “We have submitted written representations to the departments concerned and each time we are given assurances. Promises on paper do not stop water from entering our factories. We need action on the ground, not another round of assurances.”

GIA president Sumit Rao said the human cost was as pressing as the financial one, with employees, visitors and transporters struggling to even access the units whenever the area floods, let alone conduct business as usual. He added that the situation directly undermines the ease-of-doing-business image the state has sought to project to investors.

The association has urged the administration to move beyond patchwork fixes and undertake a permanent overhaul of the sewerage and storm-water drainage network in the IDC, besides road repairs, before the next spell of rain compounds the losses further.

With Gurugram’s civic bodies already under scrutiny over waterlogging hotspots across residential zones this monsoon, the IDC flooding adds an industrial and economic dimension to a crisis that has, so far, largely been framed in terms of commuter and resident hardship.