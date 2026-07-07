Season’s first heavy rainfall exposes Karnal’s drainage woes, leaves several areas waterlogged

The season’s first heavy spell of rainfall on Tuesday exposed the city’s inadequate drainage infrastructure, leaving several roads and residential areas waterlogged and disrupting normal life. Commuters struggled to find the way through waterlogged roads, while residents expressed anger over the recurring issue, alleging that drains had not been cleaned properly before the onset of the rainy season.

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Several key areas Sector-13, Ram Nagar, Railway road, ITI Chowk, Sector-7, Banso Gate, near old bus stand, near railway station, Novelty Road, near Committee Chowk and other areas witnessed accumulation of rainwater, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

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Residents said the civic authorities should have completed desilting and cleaning of drains well in advance to avoid such situations. “Every year, the city faces the same problem after heavy rainfall. Proper cleaning of drains before the monsoon could have prevented waterlogging in many areas," said Rajesh Sharma, a local resident.

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Sanjay Sharma, another local resident, expressed the similar sentiments and said that the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials should have taken steps to clean drains before the rainfall, but every year they clean them during rainfall, which resulted in waterlogging.

Amid the heavy downpour, KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma personally inspected the city's drainage system and reviewed the situation at waterlogging-prone locations. Sharma first inspected the disposal pumping station beneath the Kaithal road railway flyover, where she reviewed the functioning of pumps, the pace of water discharge and the deployment of staff. She also inspected the drain passing through Prem Nagar and Ram Nagar to examine the flow of rainwater and the condition of the drainage channels.

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Later, Commissioner Sharma visited the drain near Bhagwaria Gas Agency on Hansi Road and inspected Ramesh Nagar, Novelty Road, Bason Gate, Meera Ghati Chowk and other sensitive locations, directing officials to maintain special vigilance in waterlogging-prone areas and ensure that any obstruction in the drainage network is removed immediately.

“Officials have been asked to respond promptly wherever waterlogging is reported and deploy resources such as gensets, super suckers, jetting machines and other equipment without delay to facilitate quick drainage,” said Commissioner.

She also directed all junior engineers to remain in the field, continuously monitor their respective areas and ensure swift redressal of public complaints.

“Temporary waterlogging during extremely heavy and continuous rainfall is natural, but KMC’s preparedness ensured that rainwater has been drained from most areas shortly after the rainfall,” she added.

Sharma also said their team members are working round the clock throughout the monsoon season, with regular cleaning of drains, continuous monitoring of pumping stations and field-level supervision to minimise waterlogging and respond effectively to any emergency.