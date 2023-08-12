Rain floods Yamunanagar colony

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 11

Rainwater entered many houses of a colony near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar following heavy rain. The rainwater damaged household articles and the grocery kept at the ground floor of the houses.

Jagadhri tehsil of Yamunanagar district received 215 mm rainfall, Saraswati Nagar tehsil received 85 mm rainfall, followed by Chhachhrauli tehsil with 81 mm rainfall.

“We woke up to flooded homes and streets after it rained heavily overnight,” said a resident of the colony.

According to information, besides rainwater, the water of the nullah flowing close to the colony also entered premises.

#Yamunanagar