Rain floods Yamunanagar colony

Yamunanagar, August 11
Rainwater entered many houses of a colony near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar following heavy rain. The rainwater damaged household articles and the grocery kept at the ground floor of the houses.
Jagadhri tehsil of Yamunanagar district received 215 mm rainfall, Saraswati Nagar tehsil received 85 mm rainfall, followed by Chhachhrauli tehsil with 81 mm rainfall.
“We woke up to flooded homes and streets after it rained heavily overnight,” said a resident of the colony.
According to information, besides rainwater, the water of the nullah flowing close to the colony also entered premises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...