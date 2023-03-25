Rain hits cane harvesting, operations at sugar mills

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 24

Untimely rain has affected the harvesting of standing sugarcane crop, resulting in restricted supplies to sugar mills and limited stock availability for operations.

As per the information, the Shahabad Cooperative Sugar Mills has a target to crush over 70 lakh quintals of the produce, so far, 53 lakh quintals have been crushed. The mill has a capacity to crush 50,000 quintals a day, but was left with just 26,000 quintals stock on Friday.

An official said earlier, the operations were affected due to the farmers’ agitation over SAP for sugarcane, and now, lower supplies due to rain are affecting the operations. Earlier, this week, the operations were stopped for almost two days. Managing Director Shahabad Cooperative Sugar Mills Rajiv Prashad said, “A schedule is issued to the farmers to ensure smooth operations and they bring their produce on the given dates. But due to the rain, the harvesting has come to a halt and the farmers have failed to deliver the sugarcane at the mill, resulting in lower arrivals. The mill running at reduced capacity cause losses. The sugar mills also produce around 3 lakh units of power per day and it also gets hampered. We were expecting to close the season around April 25, but now, the season is likely to end by the first week of May. We have appealed to the farmers to harvest the crop as soon as the weather turns favourable to ensure that the operations at the mill are not hampered.”

Meanwhile, Vinod Rana, president, Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said, “Since a majority of the farmers get their sugarcane crop harvested manually, the harvesting comes to a halt during the rain. Not only harvesting, but the rain has also disturbed the sowing for the next season. Besides, delayed payments from the Naraingarh sugar mill continue to be a matter of concern for the farmers.”