Rain lashes city, this time MC better prepared

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 29

With heavy rains lashing the city today, many parts of Gurugram reported waterlogging yet again. However, what came as a respite was that the civic authorities were well prepared and managed to drain out the key hotspots quickly. There was no major traffic congestion as the traffic police was present on roads to keep the situation under control.

However, issues of waterlogging, blocked drains and damaged roads were reported from various pockets of Gurugram. Tribune photo

While damaged roads and blocked drains were reported from various pockets of the city, the industrial areas of Manesar, Udyog Vihar, Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 14 seemed to be the worst-hit. From blocked drains, muck to craters on roads, around 400 units across the city claim to be facing a virtual shutdown on rainy days. “The sewers in our area have been blocked since the past three months and there is no drainage of rainwater, which make it very difficult to move around. A majority of workers do not report to work in such weather. Around 150 units in our area are facing manufacturing loss,” said Satyvan Yadav, an industrialist at Development Colony near Sector 14.

“Roads in Udyog Vihar have developed craters and many workers coming on two-wheelers have faced accidents. The worst-affected is Phase 4. We have written to the administration many times, but nothing has come of it. Over 100 small units are non-functional during the rains,” said Aman Kukreja, another industrialist.

GIA president GN Mangla stated that numerous requests had been made to the authorities for infrastructure upgrade.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was reported from Hero Honda Chowk, Narsingpur, Sector 10 A, Sheetla Colony, Sectors 22/23, Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk.

The teams of traffic police, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and MC of Gurugram were deployed. They used water pumps to ensure that there was no congestion on NH-48 and internal roads.

C Meena, CEO of GMDA, said the situation was better today as compared to other days as the teams were better prepared. However, the damage to the Dwarka Expressway went viral on social media. The expressway has developed major craters and residents are questioning the poor construction quality.