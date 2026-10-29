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Home / Haryana / Rain lashes Haryana, maximum temperature drops 6.9°C

Rain lashes Haryana, maximum temperature drops 6.9°C

Sirsa recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.5°C, while Yamunanagar reported the lowest at 19.9°C, followed by Karnal at 20.4°C

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:44 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Street vendors take shelter from the rain at Karna Gate market in Karnal on Thursday. Photo: Varun Gulati
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Rain lashed several districts of Haryana on Thursday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures. The state’s average maximum temperature fell by 6.9°C compared with Wednesday, remaining 5.8°C below the seasonal normal.

Sirsa recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.5°C, while Yamunanagar reported the lowest at 19.9°C, followed by Karnal at 20.4°C.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall was recorded in several districts during the day, with Rewari and Panipat receiving the heaviest showers. Bawal in Rewari recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 23 mm, followed by Panipat at 22 mm.

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Karnal district received 14 mm of rain, while Rohtak and Yamunanagar recorded 5 mm each. Ambala received 3.6 mm, Sonepat and Gurugram 1 mm each, and Kurukshetra 0.5 mm.

Most other districts, including Hisar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kaithal and Sirsa, remained dry.

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Dr Virender Lather, agricultural expert and former principal scientist at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, said this was the fifth spell of rainfall during the crucial final month of the harvesting season, severely affecting agricultural activities.

He said 15-20 per cent of the paddy crop was yet to be harvested. The rain flattened standing crops in fields and drenched paddy lying in grain markets, adding to farmers’ woes.

“The rainfall has also adversely affected other crops, including mustard and potato,” he added.

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