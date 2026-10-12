Rain soaks paddy in Yamunanagar mandis

Rain on Sunday left paddy stored in the open in grain markets across Yamunanagar district wet, compounding the problems of farmers and arhtiyas already grappling with slow procurement and lifting.

According to official figures, 1,28,635 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in the district’s grain markets till October 10. Of this, 89,634 MT had been procured, but only 16,510 MT had been lifted. The lifted quantity accounts for just 18.42% of the procured stock.

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The slow pace of lifting has left large quantities of paddy occupying space in the mandis, hampering the handling of fresh arrivals. Sunday’s rain further aggravated the situation, with a substantial quantity of paddy lying in the open getting wet.

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The uncertain weather has also heightened concerns among farmers whose crops are ready for harvesting.

“We fear that further rain accompanied with fast winds can damage the standing crop in fields and the harvested produce waiting to be sold in grain markets. We are hoping for clear weather and faster procurement to prevent further losses,” said farmer Rajesh Kumar.

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Farmers and arhtiyas tried to protect paddy heaps and filled bags with tarpaulins, but a large quantity of the produce was exposed to the rain.

The responsibility for the crop remains with farmers until it is procured. After procurement, arhtiyas are responsible for the stock until it is lifted. The delays have thus become a source of concern for both, with accumulated stocks occupying valuable space in the mandis.

Farmers are also worried about payment delays, as they have to wait for procurement and the subsequent process to be completed before receiving money for their produce.

Shiv Kumar Sandhala, one of the founders of the Haryana Anaaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association, urged government agencies to speed up procurement and lifting in the interest of the farming community.