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Home / Haryana / Rain, strong winds likely in parts of Haryana till June 6: IMD

Rain, strong winds likely in parts of Haryana till June 6: IMD

The day temperatures will remain stable across Haryana and Chandigarh, says IMD Director, Chandigarh centre

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:12 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm in Haryana over the next five days. There is a prediction of gusty winds up to 40- 60 km/h from June 2 to 6.

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For Tuesday (June 2), rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Yamunanagar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh. For June 3, there is a rainfall forecast for many places in Sirsa and for a few places in Fatehabad, Hisar and Bhiwani. In the rest of Haryana, rainfall is expected over isolated places.

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As per the weather department's terminology, isolated refers to 25 per cent or less area, few places correspond to 25-50 per cent spatial distribution, and many places correspond to 50-75 per cent of the area.

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On June 4, rainfall is predicted over a few places in Kaithal, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad. In the remaining districts, it is predicted in isolated places.

On June 5, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad will experience dry weather, while in the remaining districts, rainfall is predicted at isolated places.

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On June 6, there is a likelihood of rain at isolated places in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Nuh and Palwal. In the remaining districts, there will be dry weather.

“The day temperatures will remain stable across Haryana and Chandigarh due to thunderstorm. There is no chance of development of heatwave conditions,” said Director, IMD, Chandigarh centre, Surender Paul.

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