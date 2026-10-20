Rain to break 10-day dry spell in Punjab, Haryana on October 24-25

The dry weather prevailing over the region for about 10 days is expected to get a break with the weather department predicting a two-day rain spell at a few places in Punjab and Haryana this week.

While generally dry air is prevailing over the region, light rainfall is likely at isolated places on October 24 and 25, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 20.

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Some districts in south-western Punjab and adjoining areas of western Haryana are likely to receive rain during this period, the IMD said. A satellite image released by the agency on October 20 shows light cloud cover across the southern fringes of Punjab, the northern tip of Rajasthan and western and central parts of Haryana.

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Over the past 24 hours, day as well as night temperatures remained normal in Punjab and Haryana. The highest maximum temperature in Punjab was 33.2 degrees Celsius at Bathinda and the lowest minimum temperature was 14.3 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkari. In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature was 32.9 degrees Celsius at Hisar and the lowest minimum temperature was 14.8 degrees Celsius at Gurugram and Yamunanagar.

Rainfall in October was severely deficient in both the states during the first week of the month, but a wet spell spread over several days later improved the situation, making the monthly rains above normal by 239 per cent in Punjab and by 178 per cent in Haryana.

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From October 1 till the morning of October 20, Punjab received 25.5 mm rain against the long period average (LPA) of 7.5 mm for this period. Correspondingly, Haryana received 23.4 mm against the LPA of 8.4 mm.

Barring Moga and Tarn Taran districts in Punjab, rainfall has been above the LPA in all other areas so far this month. In Haryana, the rainfall has been deficient in the districts of Rewari, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani.

The IMD has also predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Rajasthan on some days till October 26.