Rain triggers waterlogging in Rohtak, Congress MLA demands accountability

Intermittent rain continued throughout Saturday, throwing normal life out of gear across Rohtak city, while local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra questioned the prolonged waterlogging in several localities and sought accountability from the state government, asking who should be held responsible for the situation and who would bear responsibility for losses caused by waterlogging.

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Batra said the administration had made tall claims about cleaning drains, improving water drainage and preventing waterlogging ahead of the monsoon, but all such claims fell flat as soon as it rained.

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In view of the possibility of more rain in the coming days, the district administration has directed all departments concerned to remain fully alert. Additional Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar instructed officials to continuously review the preparedness of their respective departments and ensure immediate action by reaching the spot in the event of any emergency.

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“The HSVP, Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads), Irrigation and Water Resources Department, and other departments concerned should ensure proper drainage arrangements in their respective areas. Low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas should be continuously monitored, with adequate dewatering pumps, machinery, equipment and manpower kept ready in advance. There should be no delay in draining rainwater,” he said.

Kumar directed officials to ensure that major roads, link roads, bridges and other important transport routes remained safe and operational. Open manholes, drains, sewers, culverts and other hazardous spots should be immediately secured, covered and barricaded wherever necessary. The departments concerned should take prompt action upon receiving information about waterlogging or any obstruction on roads, he added.

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The ADC directed all departments to maintain continuous coordination with the district administration and keep machinery, resources and personnel fully prepared in case of heavy rain. No department should wait for further instructions to address complaints or problems received at its own level, he said.

In view of the risk of diseases arising from waterlogging and stagnant water during the monsoon, Kumar also directed the Health Department to take necessary preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Batra questioned why the same areas continued to face inundation every year despite claims of pre-monsoon drain cleaning and flood-control measures.

“The situation is not merely a natural calamity but the result of years of administrative negligence. If the same areas face waterlogging every year, why has a permanent solution not been found? Who monitored the cleaning of the drains and the drainage system and which officer inspected the arrangements made before the monsoon?” he questioned.

Batra asked who would compensate residents whose household belongings were damaged, traders whose goods were destroyed, vehicle owners whose vehicles were submerged and people who suffered injuries due to waterlogging.