Rain victims told to register on portal for compensation

REWARI, July 28

The CM reached Rewari on Friday evening and interacted with people at Khandora village. The sarpanch of Rajgarh village raised the issue of filling ponds for animals with canal water. Taking cognisance of it, the CM directed officers of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to prepare a project to provide water through canals to all villages situated on the state’s border.

Responding to the problem of cracks in houses due to the recent rains, he said people with problems should register their objections on the Kshatipoorti portal and appropriate compensation would be provided to them.

Elsewhere, the Chief Minister distributed wheelchairs and artificial limbs to Persons with Disability and assured them of full cooperation from the state government.

