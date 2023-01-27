Rain water harvesting system to be set up in all police stations of Gurugram

Gurugram, January 27
After the execution of the rain water harvesting system in three police stations and a police chowki, Gurugram police are now ready to replicate it in other 42 police stations. Under the campaign “Catch the Rain” with the tagline “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls” launched by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the rain water harvesting system is being set up in all the police stations of Gurugram.
In the first phase, recharge well structures for rain water harvesting have been made in police stations of Sushant Lok, Sector 56, Sector 51 and Sector 43 police chowki. SBI is working under corporate social responsibility (CSR) while two NGOs are also involved in the same work.
“The rainwater harvesting system is one of the best method practiced and followed to support the conservation of water. After completing the work of recharge well structures in all the police stations in Gurugram, the annual groundwater recharge potential will be approximately 60,000,000 kiloliters. This work is in full swing and all the police stations will be equipped with the rain water harvesting system in the coming time,” Dr Anshu Singla, DCP Headquarters told the Tribune.
A senior police officer said that efforts are being made to conserve water in all police stations through rain water harvesting systems.
Solar lights at Police Lines
The premises of Gurugram Police Lines will shine with solar light soon where more than 800 families are living. DCP Dr Anshu Singla said work is underway on a plan to set up a solar panel at the police line for the common area. At present, more than150 bulbs and lights are in use in the common area of the Police Lines.
