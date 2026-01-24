DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rain, winds cool Gurugram, Faridabad

Rain, winds cool Gurugram, Faridabad

Showers disrupt normal life, expected to improve AQI and rabi yield

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:31 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two-wheeler riders wade through a waterlogged road in Gurugram on Friday. PTI photo
Advertisement

The weather in Gurugram and Faridabad took a sudden turn due to western disturbance on Friday. Following strong winds on Thursday night, gusty winds and light rain were witnessed on Friday morning, cooling the atmosphere in the area.

Advertisement

Recently, owing to the scorching sun, Gurugram and Faridabad residents — for the most part — had begun swapping out warm clothes for lighter ones, but the rain and cold wind have forced them to whip out their sweaters and jackets again.

Advertisement

Waterlogging was reported in parts of both the cities after the rain.

Advertisement

Showers began in Gurugram at 7 am, and continued intermittently throughout the day. Heavier rain was witnessed in the evening, causing temperatures to drop further.

The Meteorological Department predicts that, after the rain, daytime temperatures may drop to 19-21°C.

Advertisement

Minimum temperatures may drop to around 6-8°C.

Continuous rain in Faridabad disrupted normal life, and added to the cold. Due to waterlogging on roads, traffic was affected, with vehicular movement slowing down in many areas. Darkness during the day further hindered the movement of vehicles.

Gurugram DIPRO Bijendra Kumar said, during the day, the city and surrounding areas received an average rainfall of more than 12 mm.

Rain and strong winds directly impacted air quality. At 11 am, Gurugram recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 225, while Manesar recorded an AQI of 214.

Pollution levels had been rising steadily for the past few days due to intense sunlight and lack of wind.

Experts opine that, if the prevailing weather condition continue, the AQI may improve further.

The spell is being considered as beneficial for farmers tending to rabi crops as it is expected to improve yield.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts