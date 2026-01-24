Rain, winds cool Gurugram, Faridabad

The weather in Gurugram and Faridabad took a sudden turn due to western disturbance on Friday. Following strong winds on Thursday night, gusty winds and light rain were witnessed on Friday morning, cooling the atmosphere in the area.

Recently, owing to the scorching sun, Gurugram and Faridabad residents — for the most part — had begun swapping out warm clothes for lighter ones, but the rain and cold wind have forced them to whip out their sweaters and jackets again.

Waterlogging was reported in parts of both the cities after the rain.

Showers began in Gurugram at 7 am, and continued intermittently throughout the day. Heavier rain was witnessed in the evening, causing temperatures to drop further.

The Meteorological Department predicts that, after the rain, daytime temperatures may drop to 19-21°C.

Minimum temperatures may drop to around 6-8°C.

Continuous rain in Faridabad disrupted normal life, and added to the cold. Due to waterlogging on roads, traffic was affected, with vehicular movement slowing down in many areas. Darkness during the day further hindered the movement of vehicles.

Gurugram DIPRO Bijendra Kumar said, during the day, the city and surrounding areas received an average rainfall of more than 12 mm.

Rain and strong winds directly impacted air quality. At 11 am, Gurugram recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 225, while Manesar recorded an AQI of 214.

Pollution levels had been rising steadily for the past few days due to intense sunlight and lack of wind.

Experts opine that, if the prevailing weather condition continue, the AQI may improve further.

The spell is being considered as beneficial for farmers tending to rabi crops as it is expected to improve yield.