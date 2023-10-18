Rain, winds flatten paddy crop; delay harvesting

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 17

Untimely rain and strong winds that lashed the state in the past two days took their toll on paddy, flattening it and delaying its harvest. Farmers lamented that the thunderstorm had flattened the crop, especially in the fields filled with water.

Experts maintained that rain and hailstorm at this stage would damage the grains. They have advised farmers not to irrigate their paddy fields until the weather improves.

Reports of paddy harvest getting delayed and crops getting flattened/damaged due to rain, hail and thunderstorm have been received from different parts of the state.

In Hisar, the showers that occurred last night in the region have delayed the harvesting of the paddy crop by a couple of days. Farmers rued the two-day-long spell of rain had caused extensive damage to the paddy and cotton crops in Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

The arrival of paddy in the mandis has also been hit due to the inclement weather. The paddy crop, which got flattened due to gusty winds coupled with rain, would take a couple of days to get dry for harvesting.

In Karnal, the recent rainfall has wreaked havoc on paddy crop. It has not only flattened it, but also delayed the harvesting in Karnal and Kaithal districts.

The farmers who had already harvested the crop and taken their produce to grain markets had to face difficulties as it got wet due to the rain. The affected farmers lamented that they had already been facing losses due to untimely rainfall and floods a couple of months ago, and would now have to bear more due to high moisture content in grains.

“It will be purchased by the millers at lower prices,” said Malak Singh, a local farmer.

“The fresh spell of rain at the time of procurement and harvesting has added to our woes. The government should take note of it and give relaxation in moisture content at the time of paddy purchase,” he demanded.

Sahab Singh, another farmer, said the rainfall had delayed the harvesting of rabi crops also.

In Ambala, the inclement weather followed by rain yesterday left the paddy growers worried as it hit harvesting in Kurukshetra and Ambala districts, besides drenching the paddy stocks in grain markets.

Sanjay Kumar, a farmer from Ladwa area in Kurukshetra district, said, “I had not harvested my crop on 4 acres due to a pending verification, and now the heavy rain and strong winds have further delayed the harvesting. It will also affect my plans of sowing potato crop.”

Tejveer Singh, a farmer from Panjokhra village in Ambala, said, “Rain at this point of time is harmful for paddy crop. We have to wait for another couple of days to resume harvesting.”

