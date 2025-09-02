Rain woes: Schools, anganwadi centres closed in Jhajjar for 2 days

With continued heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in several parts of the district, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the closure of all government and private schools, as well as anganwadi centres, for two days to ensure public safety.

The school will now open on September 4.

The district administration has urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from going near low-lying areas and drains.

In case of any flood-related emergency, citizens can contact the District Flood Control Room at 01251-254270.

Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Swapnil Ravindra Patil stated that public safety is the top priority and the administration is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation arising due to the rains.