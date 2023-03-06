Rains damaged 49% cotton crop in Fatehabad: Report

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 5

The cotton crop on nearly 78,000 acres has suffered more than 33% damage due to excessive and untimely rains last September in Fatehabad district, reveals the report of the district administration. The crop has been sown on 1.60 lakh acres in the district, indicating that nearly 49% of the crop had suffered damage.

The state government had ordered a special girdawari after farmers in the cotton belt had complained of crop damage due to the rains.

The district administration had finalised the report of extent of damage to the kharif crops, including cotton, on the basis of the girdawari.

The report stated that kharif crops on a total of 1.05 lakh acres had been at the receiving end due to the excessive rains and waterlogging after September 22 last year.

Of 78,000 acres, 34,592 acres had suffered above 75 per cent crop damage and 28,834 acres was in the bracket of 50 to 75% crop loss. A total of 14,651 acres had suffered losses in the range of 33 and 50%.

The farmers alleged the government wasn’t taking immediate measures to assess the losses on different accounts and compensate them.