Rainwater: Affected farmers to get Rs7K per acre

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 12

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said farmers who were unable to sow crops this season due to rainwater in fields, will be given a financial assistance of Rs 7,000 per acre by the state.

While addressing a public meeting in Matlodha village of Uklana Assembly constituency in the district today, he said the decision was taken so that the farmers could get some relief on account of non-sowing due to inundation. Earlier, these farmers were given Rs 4,000 as financial assistance.

Dushyant said farmers would not have to spend the night in mandis to sell their produce during the procurement season. “Every crop registered on the portal will be bought after instant payment to the farmers. The procurement process will be expedited through online system. New procurement centres are also being set up for purchase of wheat and mustard,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the work of remodelling of canals and minors was being carried out. The government had released Rs 600 crore to renovate the ponds in the state.

Earlier, he allayed the fear of the beneficiaries of old age pension scheme while stating he would try to amend the condition of income cap of Rs 2 lakh per annum. He stated 86 cases registered against farmers during the agitation had been withdrawn. The process to withdraw the remaining cases was underway, he said.