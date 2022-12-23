Rainwater harvesting initiative launched

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 22

The M3M foundation, in association with Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MC) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has launched a rainwater harvesting initiative. A pond at Palra village in Gurugram has been remodelled under the Sankalp programme of the M3M foundation. It was inaugurated today by the former mayor of Gurugram, Madhu Azad, in the presence of Subhash Yadav, additional CEO, GMDA, Dr Payal Kanodia, trustee of M3M Foundation and Dr Aishwarya Mahajan, president of the foundation.

Around 9.5 million litres of rainwater can be collected in this pond, which will help increase the groundwater level in Gurugram. M3M Foundation has signed an agreement with the GMDA and Gurugram MC for the renovation of the Palra pond. The revival of the pond is a commendable effort by the foundation to meet the challenges of climate change. On the occasion, saplings were planted along the banks of the pond.