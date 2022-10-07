Rainwater stagnates, dengue threat looms

Despite the state government issuing advisories to be circumspect about the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria, Sector 9 areas remain inundated. The matter was brought to the notice of both the Municipal Corporation and HSVP officials, but nobody either paid visit to the affected areas or attended to the grievances of the residents. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and carry out regular inspection.

Gian P Kansal, AMBALA

Government Negligence leads to foodgrain wastage

For three years, the Food and Supplies Department had stored over 3,200 MT of wheat worth around Rs 6.5 crore, in open plinths, which is now unfit for human consumption. It was neither stacked in wooden crates nor covered with tarpaulins. The recent rains damaged the entire wheat stock that was sufficient for feeding 6.4 lakh people. Strict action must be taken against erring officials and proper explanation be demanded from them. Ramesh Gupta, NARWANA

Potholed road poses risk to commuters

Poor condition of the Jhajjar road in Bahadurgarh is posing threat to commuters. Many heavy vehicles ply on this road, further damaging it. During the night, motorists fail to spot potholes on the road, resulting in frequent accidents. Even after constant reminders, the authorities concerned have failed to address the issue. They must attend to the plight of residents and initiate the patchwork at the earliest.

Dhiren Hooda, Bahadurgarh

What our readers say

