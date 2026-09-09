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Home / Haryana / Raise low-hanging wires, repair transformers before crop season, Arhtiyas urge Power Dept

Raise low-hanging wires, repair transformers before crop season, Arhtiyas urge Power Dept

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:01 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Members of the Arhtiya Association submit a memorandum to the Superintending Engineer.
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The Arhtiya Association has urged the Power Department to raise low-hanging electricity wires and repair transformers at the grain market ahead of the upcoming crop season.

Association president Prem Bajaj submitted a memorandum to Power Corporation Superintending Engineer Ashutosh Panchal on Tuesday, highlighting safety concerns at the mandi. He said the movement of tractor-trolleys and other heavy vehicles carrying crops increases during the season, posing a risk from wires hanging at low heights.

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Bajaj said contact between loaded vehicles and the wires could lead to electric shocks or fires, putting farmers, traders and visitors at risk. He urged the department to ensure that all power lines are raised to a safe height before the season begins.

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The association also sought the inspection and necessary repairs of all transformers installed in the mandi to prevent power supply problems during the busy season.

Panchal assured the delegation that the issues would be resolved soon.

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Association general secretary Rajendra Nadha, treasurer Krishna Goyal, Pawan Kamboj and other arhtiyas were also present.

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