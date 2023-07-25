Raja Mihir Bhoja row: 90 members resign from BJP, RSS

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 24

Around 90 members of the Rajput community associated with the BJP and the RSS have resigned from their posts at a meeting held at Rajput Dharamshala on Monday in protest against the alleged step of the Gurjar community for claiming that Raja Mihir Bhoja, a 9th century ruler, was the ancestor of Gurjars.

They objected the claim and said a statue of Raja Mihir Bhoja was unveiled in Kaithal last week, depicting Raja Mihir as a ruler belonging to Gurjar community, which brewed resentment among the members of the Rajput community. The community members also gave a call of the state-level meeting in Karnal on July 30.

It is learnt that BJP MLA Leela Ram Gurjar unveiled the statue depicting Mihir Bhoja as a Gurjar ruler on July 20, after which several leaders of the BJP resigned in Kaithal. They have also banned the entry of the BJP leaders in the Rajput community-dominating villages.

Col Davinder Singh (retd), state president of Haryana Rajput Pratinidhi Sabha, said 39 officer-bearers and volunteers of the RSS and 49 of the BJP have resigned from their posts during the meeting.

Colonel Singh said Gurjar word should be removed from the statue with immediate effect. The committee of the historians should be constituted to establish the caste factor of Raja Bhoj so that the matter such would not arise again, he demanded.

