Raja Mihir Bhoja row: Rajput delegation meets Rajnath Singh

Karnal, July 29

A delegation of the Rajput community today met the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to raise their concerns about the ongoing row over Raja Mihir Bhoja.

A controversy erupted between the Raput and Gurjar communities after a statue of the 9th century ruler that was unveiled in Kaithal on July 20 depicted that he belonged to the Gurjar community.

Objecting to the claim of the Gurjar community, the delegation said that resentment prevailed among the members of the Rajput community on the issue. He said they had already called a state-level meeting of community members in Karnal on July 30.

Col Davinder Singh (retd), state president, Haryana Pratinidhi Sabha, said, “We have urged the Union Minister to intervene in the matter. The ‘Gurjar’ word should not be written on the statue and it should be immediately removed from wherever it was written.”

He said that a committee of historians should be formed to establish the caste of Raja Mihir Bhoja so that the issue does not arise in the future. “We will also form three committees during the state-level meeting tomorrow. The three panels will take up the issue from legal, political and historical aspects,” he added.

