Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau books Gurugram cop for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, May 28

A head constable of the Gurugram police posted in the cyber wing, Rajesh Kumar, has been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Rajasthan Police at Chittorgarh on the allegations of taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the family members of a cyber ‘fraudster’ to release him.

While confirming this, Kailash Singh Sandhu, Additional Superintendent of Police (ACB), Chittorgarh, said the alleged accused head constable of the Gurugram police was yet to be arrested by them.

He said, “We have registered a case against him. After the probe, the arrest procedures will be conducted by investigating officers.”

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber wing) of the Gurugram police, Priyanshu Deewan, while talking to The Tribune, said he was not aware of the case. “I will look into it,” he said.

As per the details available, three cops of the cyber wing of the Gurugram police — Rajesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar and one other constable — went to Chittorgarh in a car in February, this year, to arrest a cyber ‘fraudster’ Pradeep Bairwa against whom a case of cyber fraud was registered here, last year.

The three cops on reaching Chittorgarh went to Sadar police station and informed the local police about their arrival as per the rules. A written entry of their arrival was recorded in the daily dairy register of the police station.

Then, with the help of the local police, Pradeep Bairwa was taken into custody by them. As per the FIR, HC Rajesh Kumar took Pradeep Bairwa’s phone and called his brother Manoj Kumar Bairwa and allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh for releasing Pradeep, otherwise, he (Rajesh) threatened to take him (Pradeep) along with them to Gurugram and formally arrest him.

Pradeep was on bail in a cyber fraud case registered against him in Delhi when the Gurugram police apprehended him.

Manoj talked to Pradeep’s sister Sonu and one Mukesh Khatik that the Gurugram police were demanding Rs 2 lakh to release him. On bargaining, HC Rajesh Kumar agreed to release Pradeep for Rs 50,000.

However, cleverly, Manoj and Sonu recorded the phone calls with Rajesh Kumar and informed the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s local office.

A sum of Rs 15,000 was given to Rajesh Kumar by them insisting that they were very poor. But, the said Gurugram cops did not release him. The conversation between the two parties were recorded in a digital device along with a few photographs of the Gurugram cops, which had been included in the investigations.

As the ACB sleuths were preparing for a trap by calling two independent witnesses to nab them while accepting the remaining money, the Gurugram cops got suspicious. They released Pradeep Bairwa and left Chittorgarh city.

Subsequently, the Additional SP, Kailash Singh Sandhu, prepared a detailed report of the incident and dispatched it to the ACB headquarters in Jaipur following which a case of corruption was registered against HC Rajesh Kumar by the ACB, Rajasthan, last week. Further, the investigation were in progress.

