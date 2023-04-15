Rajasthan cops arrest two from Dehradun for Bhiwani killings

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, April 14

Nearly two months after two Rajasthan youths were found burnt in a Bolero car near Barwas village in Loharu subdivision of the district, the Rajasthan Police have arrested two of the main accused, both hailing from Bhiwani district. Both are members of the Gau Raksha Dal, Haryana.

The arrested duo have been identified as Narender Kumar, alias Monu Rana, 27, a resident of Paluwas village in Bhiwani district, and Monu, alias Gogi, 31, a resident of Bhiwani town. The Rajasthan Police tracked them down in Dehradun today.

Sanjay Parmar, a prominent Gau Rakshak in Bhiwani district, said both have been active members of the Gau Raksha Dal. “Both of them belong to middle class families. I don’t know about their previous track record, but we want to convey that no innocent person should be framed in this case,” he said.

Parmar said Monu Rana runs a grocery shop, Monu, alias Gogi, operates a taxi to earn a living. A resident of Paluwas village said Monu Rana is the only child of his parents. His father, Jai Bhagwan, had died some time ago and his mother got a job on compassionate grounds, the villager said, adding he was mostly engaged in the work related to cow protection.

It may be recalled that two youths, Nasir (25) and Junaid (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15. Next morning, their charred remains were found inside a burnt Bolero car on the outskirts of Barwas village in Loharu subdivision of Bhiwani.

The Rajasthan Police later traced the accused who were stated to be self-styled cow vigilantes. The police had suspected the role of persons from Bhiwani district as it was quite possible that the abducted youths were taken to Bhiwani from Nuh area and must have been guided by a person who was acquainted with the local surroundings.

Bhiwani SP Narendra Bijarniya said he would find out about the criminal background, if any, of the two arrested youths.