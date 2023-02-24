Rajasthan cops carry out raid in Kaithal district

Kaithal, February 23

A team of the Rajasthan Police, along with the Kaithal police, raided the residence of Kalu, a resident of Baba Ladana village in Kaithal district, on Thursday.

Kalu is an accused in the killings of Nasir and Junaid of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Earlier on Wednesday, a team of the Rajasthan Police had raided Gharaunda and Munak in Karnal district for the arrest of two other accused in the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaithal, Maqsood Ahmed confirmed the raid and said that the team of the Rajasthan Police came here and a team of the Kaithal police assisted them in the operation.

The accused was not found at home and the team members inquired from the family members about his whereabouts. The accused is still at large “We will provide all kind of help to the Rajasthan police,” the Superintendent of Police added.