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Home / Haryana / Rajasthan, Haryana farmers help family enter home locked over loan default

Rajasthan, Haryana farmers help family enter home locked over loan default

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Farmers hold a panchayat at Arniawali village in Sirsa district.
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Farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana helped a family regain access to their home at Arniawali village on Saturday after it was sealed over non-payment of a home loan.

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The house belonging to Subhash Chandra and his wife Mukesh had been locked for 70 days by a private financial firm following missed installments of Rs 11.5 lakh loan, including interest, taken in 2024.

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The couple had taken Rs 10 lakh loan, with monthly installment of around Rs 17,000. After payments were delayed, the company sealed the house on February 7, causing significant distress to the family.

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Farmers and labourers staged a sit-in outside the house for two days. On the second day, a ‘mahapanchayat’ was organised at the site, which was attended by thousands of people, including farmer leader Mangej Chaudhary, district Congress president and village sarpanch Santosh Beniwal, farmer leader Sandeep Dhirenwas, CITU head Madan Khoth, among others.

During the meeting, the panchayat decided that the house should be unlocked and the family allowed to enter. The lock was opened around 1 pm in the absence of police officials and senior bank authorities, allowing Subhash Chandra’s family to re-enter their home.

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