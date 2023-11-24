Rajasthan poll: Liquor shops to remain shut

Mahendragarh, November 23
Liquor shops located within a 3-km radius of Haryana and Rajasthan border will remain shut till 6 pm on November 25 in view of the Rajasthan Assembly poll.
The orders to this effect were issued by the Excise and Taxation Commission, Haryana. The police have been directed to ensure patrolling in the area to ensure compliance of the orders, besides checking the smuggling of liquor.
