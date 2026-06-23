Rajasthan to receive its share of Yamuna water under 1994 agreement, MoU to be signed on June 29: CM Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said that the state would ensure that Rajasthan would get its due share of Yamuna water through pipeline.

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A meeting in this regard was held at the New Delhi residence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, where Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met. Various issues related to water resources, irrigation, and drinking water concerning both states were discussed in detail. Senior officials from both states also participated in the meeting.

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During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the supply of Rajasthan’s share of water under the 1994 Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) Agreement. It was decided that Rajasthan would receive its allocated share of water through a pipeline, in accordance with the agreement. An MoU in this regard will be signed on Monday.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that Haryana respects Rajasthan’s right to receive water under the agreement and will ensure the supply of its allocated share. He said that better management of water resources can be achieved through coordination and cooperation among states, benefiting all regions.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Rajasthan is only seeking the quantity of water allocated to it under the agreement. He added that if the surplus water flowing in rivers during the monsoon season is effectively utilised and given to Rajasthan, it could provide a permanent solution to the drinking water crisis in a large part of the state.

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During the meeting, Saini emphasised that the Renuka, Kishau and Lakhwar Dam Projects are extremely important for the states of North India and that efforts would be accelerated for their implementation. He said these projects would help meet future water requirements, enhance irrigation capacity, and strengthen drinking water availability. He further stated that coordination among the concerned states would be enhanced and that necessary procedures would be completed expeditiously.

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of polluted water flowing into the Ghaggar River. He said separate treatment plants would be established to treat water entering the Ghaggar canal, so that untreated wastewater does not flow into the river, thereby ensuring the cleanliness of water sources and protecting the environment.

The meeting witnessed extensive discussions on water management, river conservation, and various issues related to inter-state cooperation. Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil directed the concerned officials to take prompt action on the relevant matters and emphasised that better coordination among states is essential for the proper utilisation and conservation of water resources.