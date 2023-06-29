Rajnath Singh addresses Gauravshali Bharat Rally in Yamunanagar

Ambala, June 29
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the prestige and stature of the country have increased on the world stage under the Modi government.
He said the country has witnessed a paradigm shift in its security scenario under BJP rule.
Singh was addressing Gauravshali Bharat Rally of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in Yamunanagar. He said constant efforts were being made to make the country self-reliant in defence sector.
“The defence exports have witnessed a jump from 900 crore to 16,000 crore and we have set a target to achieve defence equipment exports target of Rs 40,000 crore by 2026. The country has the ability to overcome every threat and hit terror network across the border,” Singh said.
Haryana BJP state chief OP Dhankar, home minister Anil Vij, education minister Kanwar Pal, and several other BJP leaders were present during the rally.
