Rajnath Singh urged to resolve 900-metre defence zone issue

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and sought the Centre’s intervention to resolve three long-pending civic issues affecting lakhs of residents — the 900-metre restricted zone around the Gurugram-Faridabad Ammunition Depot, the proposed elevated road from CRPF Chowk to Kamdhenu Gaushala and the reopening of the Air Force gate between Sectors 17A and 17B.

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Submitting a memorandum, Sharma urged the Defence Minister to direct the authorities concerned to examine the issues and coordinate with the Haryana Government for their early resolution while ensuring that national security remains uncompromised.

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The MLA said the 900-metre restricted zone continues to impact nearly four lakh residents living in over 30 colonies in Gurugram and Faridabad. Many of them have been fighting for decades for the legal recognition and regularisation of their properties. Despite having electricity, water and sewer connections and paying property tax and other government levies, residents continue to face restrictions on development works, property registrations and statutory approvals.

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Referring to recent observations of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sharma said the earlier notification issued under Section 3 of the Works of Defence Act, 1903, had ceased to be effective and that the Central Government was empowered to issue a fresh notification based on present-day security requirements.

He requested the Defence Ministry to undertake a fresh assessment and issue a new notification that safeguards national security while addressing the hardships faced by residents of affected areas, including Sectors 14, 17 and 18, parts of Sectors 5 and 12A, Old DLF Colony, Dharam Colony, Carterpuri, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram, Sukhrali Enclave, Ashok Vihar Phase III, Sheetla Colony and the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Temple area.

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Sharma also sought Defence Ministry support for the proposed elevated road along Old Najafgarh Road from CRPF Chowk to Kamdhenu Gaushala. He said the project would ease congestion on Sheetla Mata Road and reduce travel time between the Gurugram Bus Stand area and Dwarka from nearly 90 minutes to around 15 minutes. He requested expedited NOCs and other statutory approvals, besides proposing the appointment of a nodal officer to coordinate with the Haryana Government and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).