Rajouri attack martyr Nishant Malik laid to rest in his native village in Haryana’s Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, August 13

The body of jawan Nishant Malik, who martyred in a terrorist encounter in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on July 11, was consigned to flames with full military and state honours amid patriotic and emotional atmosphere in his native Dhanderi village of the district today.

Large number of people gather to pay their last respects to the martyr. Tribune Photo

A large number of people, including Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni, Superintendent of Police Hansi Nitika Gehlot, and senior officers of the Army paid their last respects and offered floral tributes to the departed soul.

People from his native village and adjoining areas attended the last journey of the jawan, and raised slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

Earlier, his body was kept in the government school for the villagers to pay their homage. The Army soldiers gave their last salute.