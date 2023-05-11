Rajpura man gets 95 SIM cards on fake IDs, arrested

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

The Taraori police arrested a man for allegedly getting 95 SIM cards activated on fake IDs through online advertisements of different companies.

“The police recovered 163 mobile phones, two laptops, one printer, 36 old SIM cards, 72 old IDs, one mouse and a charger from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Rajpura in Punjab,” said Sandeep Singh, SHO, Taraori police station.

The SHO said Vodafone Idea had filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan alleging that unidentified persons got SIM cards of their company activated on the basis of fake IDs.