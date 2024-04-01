Rajputs oppose arrival of BJP district chief in Kalayat

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 31

Members of the Rajput community today opposed the arrival of BJP district president Ashok Gurjar in Kalayat, where he, along with BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, reached to address party workers.

They claimed that they were assured that Gurjar would not attend the programme. They were annoyed at Gurjar due to the unveiling of a statue of ninth century ruler Raja Mihir Bhoj last year and depicting him as a member of the Gurjar community. They threatened the BJP not to send him to Kalayat, otherwise they would oppose Jindal also.

